Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
Port Saint John - Leo Stahl, 92, of Port Saint John, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 in Viera, FL. He was born in Buffalo, NY to the late Otto and Gertrude Stahl. He was a Union Lather and then retired as a Union Carpenter. Leo was an avid New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan.

Leo is survived by his loving wife of 73 years June, children; Larry Stahl (Karlene), Alan Stahl (Holly), Richard Stahl (Maria), Robin Stahl Filipowicz (N John), Christopher Stahl (Karla), 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, three sisters; Rita Steinel, Theresa Eimer and Marian Tomczak.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Saturday at North Brevard Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 am Monday at St. Teresa Catholic Church. The burial with military honors will immediately follow at 1:30 pm at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation tunnel2towers.org.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
