Leon Rudy FafaraMelbourne - Leon Rudy Fafara, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Peggy. He was formerly married to Florence Manning Fafara, together had two children Gail Fafara Austin and Glen Michael Fafara.Lee served in the United States Navy during WWII and retired 1963 with the rate Aviation Ordinance Chief. He served with the air anti-submarine squadron 27.Military honors and burial took place 10:45 A.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Lee will be missed by his family and friends.