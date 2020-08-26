1/
Leon Rudy Fafara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Rudy Fafara

Melbourne - Leon Rudy Fafara, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Peggy. He was formerly married to Florence Manning Fafara, together had two children Gail Fafara Austin and Glen Michael Fafara.

Lee served in the United States Navy during WWII and retired 1963 with the rate Aviation Ordinance Chief. He served with the air anti-submarine squadron 27.

Military honors and burial took place 10:45 A.M. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Lee will be missed by his family and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Florida Today

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved