Indian Harbour Beach - Leona Talley Jackson of Indian Harbour Beach, died unexpectedly on December 2, 2020 after a short battle with cellulitis. Born on May 24, 1926, she was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother.
Leona was known to be a bit thrifty and opinionated, but it was her humor and fun-loving spirit that made her so endearing.
Leona will be missed dearly by her children: Ron (Jane) Jackson, Debbie Gilbert, Rick (Tina) Jackson grandchildren: Jodi, Jenny, Deone, Derek, Caity and Carly; great grandchildren: Rowen, Connor and Cullen.
A private visitation will be held at Beach Funeral Home on S. Patrick Drive., IHB from 12:00 - 1:00pm on Thursday, December 8th. Subsequant memorial services will be held at Fountainhead Memorial Park, 503 Babcock St. Palm Bay at 2:00pm. Masks and social distancing will be required.
