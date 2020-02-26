Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Anglican Church
Viera, FL
Leonard "Skip" Lane Jr.

Leonard "Skip" Lane, Jr.

Melbourne, FL - Leonard "Skip" Lane, Jr., 75, of Melbourne, FL passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born in Ft. Worth, TX and was the owner of Lane Pontiac-Buick-GMC in Melbourne. In his earlier years, Skip sailed and raced Hobie Cats. He was an avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast. Skip had a contagious sense of humor and was known for his jokes and puns. He was a member of the Eau Gallie Yacht Club as well as numerous antique car clubs including the Model T Ford Club of America and Horseless Carriage Club. Skip was a lover of antique cars and was passionate about his Model T Fords. Skip participated in numerous Model T tours throughout the backroads of the United States proudly driving one of his many Model T Fords. Survivors include his wife, Sue Raymes Lane; mother, Mary Lane; daughters, Amy (Craig) Obrzut, Becky Lane (Ray Mojica), Amanda (John) Kassabian and Tonya Tyler (Lee Stromenger); and a son, Jason (Jill) Knight; grandchildren, Liam, Gilli, Caleb, Reece, Eva, Lulu, Presley, Amelia, Owen, Lenora, John, Graeme, Stephanie and Maya; as well as sisters, Margaret (Ira) Edidin and Melissa (Avie) Ownby; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 11:00 am in the Prince of Peace Anglican Church in Viera.

Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
