Leopold Robert Burger Jr.
Melbourne, Fl - Leopold R. Burger Jr., age 70, of Melbourne, Florida passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6PM to 9PM at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 S. Hickory Street Melbourne, Fl. Funeral service will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11AM at Ascension Catholic Church 2950 North Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne, Fl. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, Fl 321-724-2222. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 11, 2019