1/1
Les Gerber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Les's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Les Gerber

Indialantic - Les Gerber age 75, born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Pittsburgh passed away July 28th at Melbourne Terrace Long Term Care. He was admitted there 16 months ago. He had been in poor health since 1995. He was preceded in death by his father in 2015 and mother and brother in 2016.

He leaves behind his wife Karen of 51 years; daughter Rebecca Gerber Judd (husband Steve) and son Neil Gerber; two brothers and four sisters.

Les was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering followed by an MBA from Xavier University. He had spent his work life in the HVAC industry until a brain aneurysm hemorrhage halted his career in 1995. Later in life Les was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

He was lovingly cared for by the wonderful devoted staff at Melbourne Terrace and Vitas Hospice.

Arrangements are being handled by Beach Funeral Home.

Family will celebrate his life at a later date. To share a memory of Les or send Condolences you may do so at BeachFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 1 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beach Funeral Home - East
1689 S. Patrick Dr.
Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
(321) 777-4640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beach Funeral Home - East

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved