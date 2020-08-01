Les Gerber
Indialantic - Les Gerber age 75, born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Pittsburgh passed away July 28th at Melbourne Terrace Long Term Care. He was admitted there 16 months ago. He had been in poor health since 1995. He was preceded in death by his father in 2015 and mother and brother in 2016.
He leaves behind his wife Karen of 51 years; daughter Rebecca Gerber Judd (husband Steve) and son Neil Gerber; two brothers and four sisters.
Les was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering followed by an MBA from Xavier University. He had spent his work life in the HVAC industry until a brain aneurysm hemorrhage halted his career in 1995. Later in life Les was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.
He was lovingly cared for by the wonderful devoted staff at Melbourne Terrace and Vitas Hospice.
Arrangements are being handled by Beach Funeral Home.
Family will celebrate his life at a later date. To share a memory of Les or send Condolences you may do so at BeachFuneralHome.com
