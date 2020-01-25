|
Liboria Ann Bruno
Liboria Ann Bruno affectionately known as Libby, went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2020.
She was 78 years old. She was originally from Brooklyn, NY, but lived in Florida for more than 50 years and called Florida home. She raised 3 children Pete, George and Steve. Water color painting was a favorite past time, including volunteering at Saint John's Evangelist Catholic church when she was able to. She belonged to the National Council of Catholic Women (CCW) at Saint John's Catholic Church. She helped out over the years with fundraisers at Ascension Catholic church and school as well. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and mother in law. She will truly be missed by all. She is survived by her sons: Pete, George, Steve and grandchildren: Shelby, Amanda, Angelina, Arianna, Nicholas and Jagger. Her daughter in laws include: Mary, Lynn, and Susan. She leaves behind nephews and nieces as well. A funeral mass is scheduled for family and friends on January 31st at Saint John's Evangelist Catholic Church in Viera Florida at 1:00 PM, presider Father John Patrick. For additional information regarding services, please contact: Ammen Family Funeral (321) 724-2222
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020