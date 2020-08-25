Linda Dianne Anderson



Cocoa - Linda Dianne Anderson, age 76, was picked up by Angels on August 11, 2020 at her home in Cocoa, Florida. She succumbed to pancreatic cancer. Born in Miami, Florida she was the daughter of the late Thomas A. Hammond and Ellen Mayfield Curry Hammond. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, John A. Anderson of Cocoa, and children, Tammy Tamulevicz Wyatt and her husband Jim of Homestead, FL; Ricky Tamulevicz and his wife Robin of Fort Pierce, FL.



There are four grandchildren, Diana Pearce Reeder, Billy Pearce, Ryan Tamulevicz, and Tara Tamulevicz Miller.



And, 7 great grandchildren, Halley Carl, Hayden Carl, Braxton Carl, Brody Carl, Kane Reeder, Kynslee Reeder, and Mya Tamulevicz. Also surviving are her sisters, Gayle Lee and Lisa Witty of Homestead, FL. There are numerous nieces and nephews.



Linda grew up in the Homestead, Key Largo, and Cutler Ridge areas of South Florida. During her younger adult years she worked at Smitty's Restaurant and as a Drivers License Examiner for the State of Florida. She retired after serving as a Medical Records Specialist for the Florida Department of Corrections. During her retirement years she moved with her husband, John, to several areas as he finished his career as a Warden. They settled in Cocoa, Florida. Linda had a passion for the outdoors, yardwork, horticultural landscaping, and travel. There was no task too big for "little Linda Lu."



A Memorial Service for Linda will be held in Homestead, Florida and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Institute is encouraged by Linda's husband:



Health First Cancer Institute



Via Ashish Dalal, MD



490 N. Washington Ave.



Titusville, FL 32796 "









