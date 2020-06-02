Linda Dye
Melbourne, FL - Mary Linda Dye, 87, of Melbourne passed away on Monday June 1, 2020 in Palm Bay. She Moved here in 1954 from Norton, VA and was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Member of Graceway Freewill Baptist Church in Melbourne Survivors include her daughter Sherri Peacock, step-daughter Sandra Bates son Rickey and step-sons Ed and Jamie Bates, five grandchildren, many great grandchildren, sisters Jan Wilder and Judith Fountain and brothers Richard and Ray Wells. She was preceded in death by her husbands Louis Dye and JE Sublett and a daughter Elaine Bandish.

Calling hours will be Thursday June 4th from 10:30am to 11:30am followed by a service at Graceway Freewill Baptist Church in Melbourne. www.brownliemaxwell.com




Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
