Linda F. Johnson Burnett
Melbourne - Linda Fay Johnson Burnett, 92, of Melbourne, FL passed away on February 17, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1927 in Sycamore, FL to the late Phillip and Katie Johnson (nee Fletcher). Linda was proud to be a "native Floridian" who grew up in the beautiful rural farming area of Gadsden County.
She spent many days playing with her siblings and completing her chores, which included working in the tobacco fields and helping with other crops and farm animals. She loved to sing hymns with her family in church and around the home piano. She loved to visit her brothers and sisters, and she spent many vacations traveling to their homes.
Linda worked for the Army in Guam following WWII, and for four years in the 70s, lived with her family in the Marshall Islands.
She was loving and resilient; she was a role model for her children. She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and always had a pretty yard with flowers. Linda was an expert cook of "country" food and a meal could never have too many entrees, vegetables, or desserts. Her door was always open and friends were welcome to her table. She was proud of her heritage and her southern accent and hospitality. She loved to dance and especially liked country-western music. She will be deeply missed by all.
Linda was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Burnett, and 7 siblings.
Survivors include children; Terrell Huggins (Chris), Michael Huggins (Althea), and Lori Moser (Brian), grandchildren; Austin Moser (Celia), Madeline Huggins, Rachel Steele (Taylor), and Jaci Hawkins, brother, Roy Johnson, and a large loving extended family.
The family will receive friends at Beach Funeral Homes - West, Melbourne/Suntree, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2-3pm with a celebration of life to begin at 3pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Linda's name to Hospice of Health First at https://hf.org/ways_to_help/donate.cfm (in the designation block, select Hospice of Health First).
Linda's memorial page may be visited at www.beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020