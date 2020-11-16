Linda Kay Nickles



Titusville - Linda Kay Nickles, born January 1, 1952 in Greensboro, NC went home to be with the Lord November 2, 2020. She was a resident of Titusville, FL. Wife to James and loving mother to Allen and Jennifer, Linda passed away in her sleep spending her last few days surrounded by her family. A pancreatic cancer survivor, she loved spending time in the mountains, the beach, and Universal Studios and Disney. Grandmother to four boys, she had a quick smile and a big heart. She now resides in heaven with Jesus and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 11am at New Life Christian Fellowship, 6755 South Washington Avenue in Titusville, FL. A second service will be held in Whitsett, NC at First Baptist of Whitsett, time and date to be determined.









