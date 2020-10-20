Linda Kay Wolfe



Merritt Island - Linda Kay Wolfe passed away on October 16, 2020 at the age of 71 in Merritt Island, FL. She moved to Florida and served with Teen Missions Int'l for over 10 years. She then came to Calvary Chapel as youth leader, later becoming executive assistant to the Pastor and serving faithfully in many different roles for 38 years. Linda lived her life with the purpose of touching everyone she met with the love of Jesus. A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Chapel Merritt Island on Saturday, October 24, at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Chapel Merritt Island Women's Ministry. She will be greatly missed. Her life of service to the Lord can truly be summed up by 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."









