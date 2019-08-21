Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
1955 - 2019
Cocoa - Linda Ludington, 64, of Canaveral Groves/Titusville passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on February 16, 1955 to the late Edward and Rita Boisvert. Linda worked for Happel and Spartech Marine. She made many friends and enjoyed the time she spent with them. Thanks to an anonymous organ donor, Linda received a kidney transplant which improved her life for 27 years. Although Linda endured a lengthy illness, she never complained and always maintained a positive attitude. Linda will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 37 years, Tommy; brothers James, Dennis (Della) and Mike Boisvert; nephew Joe Boisvert and nieces Angel Boisvert and Jennifer Vodden. Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10AM at North Brevard Funeral Home.
