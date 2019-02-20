|
|
Linda McBride Smeraglinolo
Indian Harbour Beach - Linda McBride Smeraglinolo, 69, of Indian Harbour Beach, FL passed away on February 15, 2019, after a formidable battle with cancer. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, but considered herself a Satellite Beach native.
Linda received a Bachelor's from Rollins College and an MBA from the Florida Institute of Technology. She enjoyed a successful 21-year career at Harris Corporation, after which she worked for three years in the D.C. area before retirement.
She enjoyed being on the river, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. She recently took up golf and served as a volunteer guardian ad litem case manager, where she advocated for foster children. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her three grandchildren in Vienna, VA.
She is survived by her sons Tony (Regina) and Jeff (Katherine), her sister Barbara (Charlie), brothers John (Patsy) and Bruce (Ginger), grandchildren James, Christopher, and Jack, and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 22, at Beach Funeral Home in Satellite Beach from 5:00-7:00PM. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, February 23, at Satellite Beach United Methodist immediately followed by a celebration of life at the Chart House in Melbourne, FL until 6PM.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 20, 2019