|
|
Linda Powell Chandler Taylor
Eau Gallie - Linda Powell Chandler Taylor 93 of Eau Gallie, Florida went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 16th surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by husband Sam Taylor, son Van Chandler Futch, and grandson Frank J. Walsh III. Linda is survived by her sister Martha Ann Keck, her daughters Rhoda Walsh (Jody), JoAnne Scruggs (Gene), and son Paul Chandler (Terry); grandchildren Jason Walsh (Katy) and Rebecca Brown (Jason); ten great-grandchildren & multiple nieces and nephews.
Services will be held in Pearson, Georgia with viewing Friday, September 20th 6pm-8pm at Relihan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday at Live Oak Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers you may wish to make a donation to the or USO.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 19, 2019