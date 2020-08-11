1/
Linda Virginia Shatzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Virginia Shatzer

Linda Virginia Shatzer was escorted into God's Paradise on July 24, 2020.

Linda was born into the large family of the late Willis Nathaniel and Bonnie Allen Banks on June 8, 1939 in Buncombe County, North Carolina. She was the eighth of nine children. She is survived by her son, Von Shatzer of Melbourne, and a host of extended family and friends who loved her and will miss her big smile, uplifting spirit and warm heart.

After retiring from the Brevard County School System as an administrative assistant, Linda went on to serve as an auxiliary volunteer at Holmes Regional Hospital for many years. She gave it her all and served with joy.

Linda was a good friend to her neighbors and enjoyed serving on the neighborhood activities committee, especially at Christmas when there was decorating and baking to do.

She also kept the Banks Family Reunions organized and fun year after year. She loved and cared for her family and friends.

She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel to see new places. Some of her trips took her to Russia, Australia and Japan.

Linda loved God and was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Melbourne and an active member of the Grace Sunday School Class.

Her memorial service will be held at 2pm on August 29 at First Baptist Church of Melbourne.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to WCIF radio station in Melbourne




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Florida Today

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved