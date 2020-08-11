Linda Virginia Shatzer



Linda Virginia Shatzer was escorted into God's Paradise on July 24, 2020.



Linda was born into the large family of the late Willis Nathaniel and Bonnie Allen Banks on June 8, 1939 in Buncombe County, North Carolina. She was the eighth of nine children. She is survived by her son, Von Shatzer of Melbourne, and a host of extended family and friends who loved her and will miss her big smile, uplifting spirit and warm heart.



After retiring from the Brevard County School System as an administrative assistant, Linda went on to serve as an auxiliary volunteer at Holmes Regional Hospital for many years. She gave it her all and served with joy.



Linda was a good friend to her neighbors and enjoyed serving on the neighborhood activities committee, especially at Christmas when there was decorating and baking to do.



She also kept the Banks Family Reunions organized and fun year after year. She loved and cared for her family and friends.



She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel to see new places. Some of her trips took her to Russia, Australia and Japan.



Linda loved God and was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Melbourne and an active member of the Grace Sunday School Class.



Her memorial service will be held at 2pm on August 29 at First Baptist Church of Melbourne.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to WCIF radio station in Melbourne









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store