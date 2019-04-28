Services
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Merritt Island, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
4:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Merritt Island, FL
View Map
Linwell "Lin" Flake Obituary
Linwell "Lin" Flake

Merritt Island - Lin went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born in Brooklet, Georgia on April 15, 1932. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War. He moved to Brevard County with his family in 1959, opening Missile Skin Diving on Merritt Island. He sold the diving business and later opened 1-2-3 Products, a building supply company in Cocoa, where he worked until he retired. In retirement, he focused his time ministering at House of Hope, a benevolence ministry of First Baptist Church of Merritt Island where he was a member for 49 years and served as a deacon. He was an avid river flats fisherman, had a passion for raising fruit trees and was a member of the Tropical Fruit Club. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Helen Flake and his second wife, Kay Flake; father George Daniel Flake, mother Ruby Laura Mills, brother George H. Flake and sister Ruby "Laverne" Perez. He is survived by his son Darryl Linwell Flake (Colleen); his daughters Cynthia "Cindy" Brown (Doug) and Sharon Harrelson (Chuck); his grandchildren Aaron Brown, Rachel Folkerts, Courtney Burrows and Charis Flake and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, David C. Flake. Lin's celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Merritt Island in the chapel on May 4 with the viewing at 3:00 pm and the memorial service at 4:00 pm.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 28, 2019
