|
|
Lloyd Handy Davis, Jr.
Indialantic - Lloyd Handy Davis Jr., 92, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away peacefully
Thursday, February 6, 2020 surrounded by family in Indian Harbour Beach, FL. He was the oldest of six children of Mildred and Lloyd Handy Davis, Sr.
Lloyd served in the U.S. Navy as an Electrician's Mate and was aboard both the USS Albany and the USS Oregon City. He worked for many years at the Maryland Lumber Company. He then spent 35 years employed by the Andersen Corporation in sales in the Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. areas, retiring in 1994. He was an avid golfer and loved to garden and spend time with family. Following the death of his beloved wife of 65 years, Dorothy Virginia Davis, he relocated to Florida in 2014 to be near his children.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dottie, his sister Louise Griffin and brothers Paul and John, and his parents. He is survived by his sister Jane Voight (Gene) and his brother William (Jean), his three children; son Lloyd H. Davis III and wife Jeanne of Indialantic, FL, son Jeffrey M. Davis and wife Sally of Vero Beach, FL, and son Gary B. Davis and wife Deb of Indialantic, FL; his five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Trinity Wellsprings Church, 638 S Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach, FL. Condolences may be made to www.beachfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at ALZ.org/donate.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020