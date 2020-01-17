Resources
Lois I. Brantley

Lois I. Brantley Obituary
Lois I. Brantley

Satellite Beach - Lois I. Brantley, beloved wife of Harry W. Brantley USN(RET), passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at home.

Born February 28, 1933 to Chester and Nona Burton in Enterprise, WV, Lois graduated from Shinnston High School. She married Harry August 4, 1951. Sharing Harry's Navy career and world travels before settling in Satellite Beach in 1973. She enjoyed being a Red Cross Volunteer, school volunteer, bowling and Bible study. Lois loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Lois is survived by her loving husband, Harry. Her siblings, Paul and Sallie, and children, Larry Brantley (Marie), Pamela Margut (Matt) and Rosemary Brantley. She was a devoted Mema to Mary, Michael and Mason. Lois was preceded in death by son, Carl.

Memorial Service will be Wednesday, January 22, 11 am Beach Funeral Home. Interment at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
