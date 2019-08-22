Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Ramage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ramage


1926 - 2019
Lois Ramage Obituary
Lois Ramage

Titusville - Lois Waring Ramage, 93, of Titusville Florida went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019.She was born on May 5, 1926 to the late Otis Waring and Louise Waring Holmes. She was born and raised in Titusville, Florida. Lois and her late ex-husband owned Ramage Rexall pharmacy for nearly twenty years in Titusville. She attended First Baptist Church. She was also a key punch operator for The Kennedy Space Center. Lois loved to sing and dance and would even write jingles that achieved her winning recognition in many contest. She would also draw and create cartoons using colored pencils. Lois was an outstanding mother, grandma, and great-grandmother. She adored her family and any get together's with them. Titusville was her favorite place in the whole world. No matter what Lois was doing she did it with love from her whole heart. Lois Ramage is survived by Son, David Ramage (Cindy); Son, Brooks Ramage (Melanie); Daughter, Lolane Guffey (Sonny); Daughter, Joann Ramage Tunstall; Grandsons: Matthew, Bradley and Erik Ramage; Grandson, Sheldon Ramage (Shirina); Grandson, Ryan Guffey (Sevini); Grandson, Curtiss Ramage (Mureitta); Granddaughter, Joanna Helms (Mike); Granddaughter, Rhonda Ramage; Granddaughter, Shyla Ramage (Kamal); Great grandchildren: Kendal, Alexa, Kobe, Kaisland, Aaron, Dillion, Layla, Ethan, and Mason; Sister, Joann Titcomb; Nieces: Kate Marple, Andrea Ianent, Terri Titcom, Eliser Vaughn; Nephews, Jonathan Titcomb, Lane Vaughn, Carlos Waring; Great Niece, Amy; Great nephews: Curtiss, Christopher, Adam, Evan, Jimmy-Lee, Andrew, CJ, Will, Ben; and Brother-in-law, Jackson Vaughn. Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2 P.M. at North Brevard Funeral Home and a burial will follow at LaGrange Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be left at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
