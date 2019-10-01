Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
7th Street South
Cocoa Beach, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cocoa Beach Aquatic Center Pavilion
Loren Rapport Obituary
Loren Rapport

Cocoa Beach - Loren Rapport, 71, passed away 9/23/19 at home with those who loved him. He was born in Miami and moved to his adopted hometown of Cocoa Beach in the late 1970s. He was a husband, father, teacher, artist, and outdoorsman who loved to fish, boat and surf. He was passionate about all he undertook. He loved creating designs with landscaping and working with people. He left his mark on the community in many ways including designing award-winning medians/causeways while working for Brevard County Road and Bridge, many hours of volunteering with the City of Cocoa Beach Landscaping Committee and Space Coast/Cocoa Beach Art Shows, as well as, mentoring students as a teacher. He never had jobs - just passions! Loren is survived by his wife, Beth, son, Austin, step-son, Matthew McFadden, sister Karen Bernstein, brothers Mark, Lee and Alan Rapport. A Paddle/Walk-Out will take place at 7th Street South in Cocoa Beach on October 19th at 12 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Cocoa Beach Aquatic Center Pavilion from 1-4 p.m.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 1, 2019
