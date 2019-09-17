|
Loretta F. Samples
Titusville - Loretta F. Samples, born September 11, 1932, quietly left this life on September, 9, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Samples, and her son, Kirby J. Samples. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Sager (Phillip), her three granddaughters, Amy Gray (Kevin), Amanda Ausley (Mark), and Kelly Frady (Kevin) and her two sisters, Kay Kinkaid (Kenny) and Colleen Withrow. Loretta loved her home and family. She instilled in her children and grandchildren a great appreciation of nature. Being an avid gardener, she could grow anything. She spent hours sharing and teaching her knowledge of plants and animals with her children and grandchildren. She has been laid to rest at Oak Memorial Gardens next to Robert. She will be forever missed and never forgotten by those who loved her.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 17, 2019