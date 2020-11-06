Loretta June Fowler Wells
Satellite Beach - Loretta June Fowler Wells, 64, of Satellite Beach, Florida passed away November 4, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida. She was born on October 13, 1956 in Alabama to James and Patricia Fowler.
Loretta is survived by her husband James Wells, brother Randall Fowler, Sister Cathy Wheat, son Cory (Kayla) Wells, best friend JoAnne & Bobby Russell.
Loretta loved fishing, flowers, and was caring, compassionate, loving wife, mother, friend.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL. Condolences afcfcare.com