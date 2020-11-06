1/1
Loretta June Fowler Wells
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta June Fowler Wells

Satellite Beach - Loretta June Fowler Wells, 64, of Satellite Beach, Florida passed away November 4, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida. She was born on October 13, 1956 in Alabama to James and Patricia Fowler.

Loretta is survived by her husband James Wells, brother Randall Fowler, Sister Cathy Wheat, son Cory (Kayla) Wells, best friend JoAnne & Bobby Russell.

Loretta loved fishing, flowers, and was caring, compassionate, loving wife, mother, friend.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL. Condolences afcfcare.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved