Lorinda (Lori) Kanagy Dabney
Melbourne - Lorinda (Lori) Kanagy Dabney, 49, of Melbourne, FL passed away on 4/16/20.
Unfortunately with the current pandemic situation, there will not be a funeral at this time. There will be a service in Bethel Park, PA over the summer once we are able to have a get together.
Lori was born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 1, 1970. She graduated from Bethel Park High School and continued to receive a Bachelor's Degree at West Virginia University. She entered the ROTC Program while at WVU and after graduating, she went on to serve in the United States Army. While there, she received a Master's Degree from the University of Oklahoma Graduate College. She left the Army after 8 years, earning the rank of Captain. She went on to work successfully in the private sector for many years.
Lori is survived by her husband, Josh Dabney, mother Martha Kanagy, her two children Joshua and Danielle, siblings David Brown, John Kanagy, Scott Kanagy, Ryan Kanagy, and Vicki Kanagy (Lindsey), and many nieces and nephews. Lori is preceded in death by her father, E DeWayne Kanagy.
Lori will be remembered as a caring and loving mother, daughter and sister. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020