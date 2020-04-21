Resources
More Obituaries for Lorinda Dabney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorinda Kanagy (Lori) Dabney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorinda Kanagy (Lori) Dabney Obituary
Lorinda (Lori) Kanagy Dabney

Melbourne - Lorinda (Lori) Kanagy Dabney, 49, of Melbourne, FL passed away on 4/16/20.

Unfortunately with the current pandemic situation, there will not be a funeral at this time. There will be a service in Bethel Park, PA over the summer once we are able to have a get together.

Lori was born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 1, 1970. She graduated from Bethel Park High School and continued to receive a Bachelor's Degree at West Virginia University. She entered the ROTC Program while at WVU and after graduating, she went on to serve in the United States Army. While there, she received a Master's Degree from the University of Oklahoma Graduate College. She left the Army after 8 years, earning the rank of Captain. She went on to work successfully in the private sector for many years.

Lori is survived by her husband, Josh Dabney, mother Martha Kanagy, her two children Joshua and Danielle, siblings David Brown, John Kanagy, Scott Kanagy, Ryan Kanagy, and Vicki Kanagy (Lindsey), and many nieces and nephews. Lori is preceded in death by her father, E DeWayne Kanagy.

Lori will be remembered as a caring and loving mother, daughter and sister. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -