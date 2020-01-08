|
Lorraine Ann Budney Flanagan USMC ret.
Lorraine Ann Budney Flanagan passed on in the presence of her dear friend and caregiver Nalani Hadley in Palm Bay, Florida January 2, 2020.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: son Dr Dennis Flanagan (Martie) and daughter, Nancy Dorsey (Mike). She has six grandchildren, Brock (Akilah), Blake, Connery (Lusine), Kellyn, Michael (Justine) and Shannon (Chris). She has eleven great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was born to Frank and Jenny (Gutowski) Budney July 26, 1922 in Ivoryton, Connecticut. She lived in Ivoryton, graduating from Essex High School. She worked for a short time at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Hartford. Feeling her patriotic duty in 1942, she joined the US Women Marine Corps, enlisting at Pine St in New York City. She did basic training at Camp Lejuene, North Carolina and thereafter was stationed in Washington DC at Henderson Hall. It was in DC that she met and subsequently married Ernest Flanagan. She was discharged from the Marine Corps after the War and they traveled around the United States following the various duty stations.
She was a stay-at-home mom for a few years then took a job at Bolling Air Force base Judge Advocate Office as a legal secretary for fifteen years. She worked to help pay for her children's educations.
She and Ernest were married for 54 years at the time of his death.
Lorraine continued to reside in her home in Melbourne, Florida until her passing.
There will be a private family gathering before her interment with Ernest at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020