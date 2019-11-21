|
Lorraine "Lori" (Sullivan) Errigo
Palm Bay - Lorraine "Lori" (Sullivan) Errigo, 66 years, passed away November 19, 2019, during the loving vigilance of her husband Michael, at the Health First William Childs Hospice House, Palm Bay, Florida. She was born on September 16, 1953 in Manchester, New Hampshire and was the 9th child of 10 and 7th daughter of the late John J and Lorraine (Mooney) Sullivan. Lori graduated from Memorial High School in Manchester, New Hampshire where she was recognized among the best dressed, the class clowns, and the witty. Her caring nature made her a beloved at-home nanny to several children, as well as an adored caregiver at Century Oaks Assisted Living facility. Lori and her husband, Michael, built a home known for her home-cooked meals, creative décor, warm welcomes, and love. Lori and Michael enjoyed their time together boating, riding motorcycles, and vacationing on the beach. Lori's greatest joys came from being a loving mother to their daughters and nana to their grandchildren. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Michael; daughters: Sarah (Lucas) and her husband Philip McGrath of Merrimack, NH; Sabrina and her husband Josh Halberg of Lake Mary, FL; Kristina Errigo and her family of Melbourne, FL.; and grandchildren: Lucas, Cameron, Ariana, Mario, and Jenna Lorraine. Lori was predeceased by two brothers, John "Jack" and Christopher Sullivan. Sibling survivors include: Mary and husband Phil Nickson of Lake Wales, FL; Sister Patricia Sullivan of Biddeford, ME, and Kathleen Sullivan, Margaret Chiasson, Joan and husband Rene Flurey, Eileen Sullivan, and Edward and wife Linda Sullivan, all of Manchester, NH. She also leaves behind an uncle and an aunt and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank the caregivers of William Childs Hospice House for their compassionate care of Lori and the support they gave to her family and friends. A celebration of Lori's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lori's name to the American Humane Society in honor of Lori's love of dogs, especially her affectionate Yorkie, Mollie and grand puppy, Riley. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 950 Malabar Road, Palm Bay, FL, 321-724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019