Lorraine Hanafin

Lorraine HanafinLoving Mother, Sister and WifeLorraine Hanafin, born September 25, 1940 in New Bedford, MA as Lorraine Farley to parents Isabelle and Lionel, passed peacefully on August 27, 2020 in Viera, Florida at the age of 79. Known for her kindness, selflessness, sense of humor, passion for Boston sports teams and love for her family, she leaves behind a loving husband, William, two children, Michelle and Michael, a loving daughter-in-law, Jean and three grandchildren, Corbin, Lauren and Parker. She was the oldest of six siblings and also leaves behind three sisters, Carol, Helen and Monica and a brother George. Her brother Ron passed a number of years ago.Lorraine's life began in Woonsocket, RI. She was a National Honor Society member who went to the Jeremiah Burke High School for Girls in Dorchester, MA and participated in Softball and served as Treasurer of the Junior Achievement Company. Her life as one of six children was filled with lots of love, laughs and smiles growing up. Following high school, Lorraine went on to work as a legal secretary and quickly distinguished herself for being bright, caring and highly efficient. She became an avid tennis player and world-traveler going to places such as France, Egypt, London, Germany, Brazil and more.In the 1980s, with two kids in high school, Lorraine took a break from executive office management work and opened a candy store on Charles Street in downtown Boston. She began a new career as an entrepreneur. She managed the business with a partner and they became a fixture in the neighborhood serving families with treats and good humor. A few years later, she went back to her passion for executive office management and continued as a legal secretary and executive office leader. You could often find her on the Charlestown bus headed to and from work with a smile on her face and work in her hands.Over 40 years of working, she built many wonderful and lasting relationships. She and Bill, better known as "Dapper", retired to Viera, FL where she loved to sit by the lake out back and watch the cranes or go for a walk on the nearby beach.She loved crossword puzzles, gardening, knitting, traveling and even though she was small in stature, she could eat a dozen ears of corn as an afternoon snack. She insisted that holidays always consisted of lobster and champagne and if lucky, a box of amazing chocolates. Over the last few years, if she wasn't shuffling from room to room to visit with someone and light up the conversation, she could be heard cheering for the Patriots, Red Sox or Bruins. She leaves behind more than a half-dozen great sports jerseys for the grandkids and a few crazy hats.To her siblings she was a fountain of wisdom, inspiration and good advice; even when you didn't know that you wanted it. Lorraine was the big sister everyone hopes to have.She always said, "God always takes the great ones." We now know what she meant. She will be dearly missed for her sparkling brown eyes, loving smile, quick wit and generous, warm hugs.Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we would welcome donations to the Wuesthoff Brevard Hospice at 661 Eyster Blvd., Rockledge, FL 32955 in Lorraine's name.