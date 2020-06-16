Lorraine Simpson
Lorraine Simpson

March 12, 1936 - June 10, 2020

(Complete Obituary can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com)

Lorraine Ann Simpson, a woman of strong faith, love, and laughter that brought joy and comfort to so many during her wonderful life passed away unexpectedly at home June 10.

There are many other wonderful things that could be said about her many accomplishments in life, but to sum up how she made a difference in this world and steal from one of her favorite church songs, Prayer of St. Francis, Lorraine was truly "an instrument of your (God's) peace," and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at noon, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 5135 US-1, Cocoa (Sharpes), FL, where she and Jack have been members since 1967 and where her ashes will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lorraine's memory to Blessed Sacrament Church - Catholic Charities Outreach Program (321) 632-6333 or WUCF-FM Radio (407) 823-0899.




Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
