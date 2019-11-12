|
Louis Richard Dorsey, Sr.
Cocoa Beach - Louis Richard Dorsey, Sr, age 93, of Cocoa Beach, passed away November 2, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Pauline Fiore Dorsey, on November 3, 2012, and his two sisters, Lavinia Savastano and Josephine Young. He is survived by his four children, Judith Dorsey, her husband Kenneth Gomberg, Kimberly Slimak and husband Michael Slimak, Jiliane Dorsett and Louis Dorsey, Jr. and his youngest sister, Patricia Dorsey Wood. He had three grandchildren and three great grandchildren: Michael McAllister, wife Amber, their children Charli Grace and Bodhi Michael; Kenn McAllister, his wife Jennifer, and their daughter, Hollie Rose; and his only granddaughter, Beth Kristen Gomberg. He served in the United States Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater as a Radioman Third Class. He got his undergraduate degree at Arnold College, now Bridgeport University, and his Master's at Columbia University. Lou was a long time resident of Westport, Connecticut where he was born. He was a physical education teacher at three Westport schools for 33 years culminating his career at Staples High School from where he had graduated. He was loved by his students many who returned over the years to visit Coach Dorsey. And he always remembered their names. Lou enjoyed recreation work at various camp programs in Connecticut and eventually at Camp Waya-Awi in Rangeley, Maine. Both he and Pauline fell in love with the western Maine mountains eventually buying their beloved Beachhouse where they summered for 60 years. He was a long time member at Mingo Springs Golf Course. He had three witnessed holes in one during tournament play earning him the nickname "Lucky Lou". They retired to Cocoa Beach, Florida 33 years ago where Lou continued to be an avid golfer. Both Lou and Pauline loved children. He was an extrovert who enjoyed being with people, he had many long time friends, and was also known as "Lovable Lou". The world is a poorer place for his passing but heaven is rejoicing that he is home at last. Memorial service will be in Rangeley, Maine next summer where all of his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends will gather to celebrate his life. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019