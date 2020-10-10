Louise Anne Lester



Louise Anne Lester, age 92, passed away on October 8, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1927 in Medford, MA daughter of the late Manuel Joseph and Angelena De-Jesus (Santos) Crivello.



Louise was a devout Catholic. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and attending kids and grandchildren's ball games. She retired from Wuesthoff Hospital where she had worked as a nurses aide.



She was preceded in death by her husband Edward F. Lester Ret., Lt. Col. in 1976 and one son David Mark Lester who passed away May 14, 2020.



Survivors include 5 sons, 2 daughters, 20 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.



Graveside service will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Brevard Memorial Park, Cocoa.









