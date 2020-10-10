1/
Louise Anne Lester
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Anne Lester

Louise Anne Lester, age 92, passed away on October 8, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1927 in Medford, MA daughter of the late Manuel Joseph and Angelena De-Jesus (Santos) Crivello.

Louise was a devout Catholic. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and attending kids and grandchildren's ball games. She retired from Wuesthoff Hospital where she had worked as a nurses aide.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward F. Lester Ret., Lt. Col. in 1976 and one son David Mark Lester who passed away May 14, 2020.

Survivors include 5 sons, 2 daughters, 20 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Brevard Memorial Park, Cocoa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brevard Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
3216363720
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brevard Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved