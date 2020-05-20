Louise Layne
Louise Layne age 77, wife of the late Bobby Douglas Layne, entered eternal rest on Sunday May 17, 2020 at The Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. Louise was born in Oneida, Kentucky to the late Robert and May Boggs. She was a graduate of Berea High School and Western Kentucky University. She was retired from the Brevard County Schools in Florida where she served as an office manager and bookkeeper at Meadowlane Elementary School. Prior to that, she was employed by Berea Hospital and Space Coast Credit Union. Louise loved the Lord. She enjoyed attending services at Southland Christian Church. Her faith sustained her as she fought debilitating disease and grieving the loss of the love of her life.
Louise is survived by her children Jeff (Tanya) Layne and Nikki (John) Nixon, her sisters-in-law Mildred South and Kaye Layne and her brother in-law Bud (Gloria) Layne, her brothers Francis (Jennie) Boggs and Benny (Glenda) Boggs, and grandchildren: Brittany Todd, Alex and Laura Layne, Clay Layne, and Abigail Layne, great-granddaughter Carolina Layne and great-grandson Jaxon Layne.
Due to COVID 19, funeral services will be private, however they will be livestreamed on our website, www.lakesfuneralhome.com at 1pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020, online condolences may be left there as well. Tommy Green will be officiating. Burial will be in the Berea Cemetery.
Published in FloridaToday from May 20 to May 21, 2020.