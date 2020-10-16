Louise Wiessner
Palm Bay, Florida - Louise C. Wiessner, 98, of Palm Bay, passed away August 12, 2020. She was born in Spoleto, Italy and moved from Richmond, VA to Brevard County in 1963.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Marianne W. Tychan; grandsons, William (Megan) and Chad (Callie) Lavinghousez; great-grandchildren, Elodie, Madison, Colin and Liam; niece, Rosemarie (Philip) DeCara.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, October 23 at 10:30 at the St Joseph Catholic Church on Miller Street. brownliemaxwell.com