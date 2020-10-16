1/
Louise Wiessner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Wiessner

Palm Bay, Florida - Louise C. Wiessner, 98, of Palm Bay, passed away August 12, 2020. She was born in Spoleto, Italy and moved from Richmond, VA to Brevard County in 1963.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Marianne W. Tychan; grandsons, William (Megan) and Chad (Callie) Lavinghousez; great-grandchildren, Elodie, Madison, Colin and Liam; niece, Rosemarie (Philip) DeCara.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, October 23 at 10:30 at the St Joseph Catholic Church on Miller Street. brownliemaxwell.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved