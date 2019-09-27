|
Lt. Col Darrell Faulkner
Melbourne - Lt. Col Darrell George Faulkner born July 18, 1924, passed away while surrounded by his family, Tuesday morning Sept 24, 2019. A patriot, devoted and loving husband, cherished father, and good friend, Darrell lived a life of honor, integrity and compassion. A recipient of the bronze star, Darrell served with distinction in WWII, Korea, and Viet Nam. He married his sweetheart, Betty, in 1952 and loved her dearly for 67 years until his final day. By example, he showed his three children, Lisa, Darrell and Jeannie how to live a worthy life, love each other and cherish the bond of family. Darrell valued justice and loyalty, and through his actions, showed how to live a principled, Christian life.
Darrell was an avid outdoors man who loved hunting and fishing, but most of all loved the grandeur and beauty of nature. He passed on this appreciation of the natural world to his children.
He is survived by his wife Betty, and his legacy lives on through his 3 children, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Words cannot convey the depth of our loss nor the gratitude we feel for having known Darrell. The world was a better place while he was with us and sheds a tear with his passing.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 10am to 11am with a funeral service beginning at 11am at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 S US Highway 1 in Rockledge. Interment to follow.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 27, 2019