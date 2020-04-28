|
Lt. Col. (Ret.) James "Jim" Peter Eri
Mocksville - Lt. Col. (Ret.) James "Jim" Peter Eri, 86, formerly of Merritt Island, Florida, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his daughter's home.
Jim was born on June 29, 1933, in Ward County, North Dakota, to the late Peter and Ida Olava Severinson Eri.
Jim graduated from the Naval Academy in 1956, then went on to serve for 24 years in the United States Air Force, earning the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, and served two tours in Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked as an engineer on the launch team at the Kennedy Space Center for 24 years. Jim was an Elder at Faith Lutheran Church in Merritt Island, FL, served Meals on Wheels for over 10 years, and served on the Brevard County Chamber of Commerce. He was a selfless and humble man, never meeting a stranger and often sharing his love for peppermints with people he met. Jim loved sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, Washington Redskins, and Navy Football. He also coached at the Boys and Girls Club of Camp Springs, MD, always getting the most out of his players. Jim will always be remembered as someone who loved his family, country, and his Lord.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Gordon Eri.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Pecore Eri, of Bermuda Run, NC; four children, Michelle Eri Halpin (William "Bill" T., Jr.) of Tampa, FL; Judith Lynn Kamm (William "Ben") of Edgewater, MD, Erin Elizabeth Anderson (Christopher "Chris" W.) of Mocksville, NC, and James Michael Eri (Heidi Lorne) of Oviedo, FL; seven grandchildren, Troy Halpin, Alie Kamm, Will Kamm, Taylor Anderson, M.D., Sarah Anderson, Alyssa Eri, and Jay Eri; and his special dog, "Silly Lily from Piccadilly."
A graveside service will be conducted in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for the - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
