Services
Cocoa Beach Community Church
126 S Atlantic Ave
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Cocoa Beach Community Church
126 S. Atlantic Ave
Cocoa Beach, FL
View Map
Lt. Col. John Henry Johnson

Lt. Col. John Henry Johnson Obituary
Lt. Col. John Henry Johnson

Merritt Island - Lt. Col. John H. Johnson died July 10, 2019 in Merritt Island, FL, and was buried with military honors at Birdston Cemetery, Streetman, TX, on July 19, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cocoa Beach Community Church, 126 S. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL, at 1:00pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019. John was an Eagle Scout, a Scout Master, a graduate of Utah State Univ., and a Master Navigator in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 28 years of active/reserve duty, then serving as civilian Deputy Commander of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. He was predeceased by his parents Bernard and Alice, and by siblings Ted, Bruce, Bertha, Gordon, and Anne. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Patricia, his two children, Cynthia and Edward, his siblings Gay and Bernie, and many nieces/nephews. A full bio is posted at Corley funeralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 4, 2019
