Lt. Col. Joseph V. Cocchiarella (Ret)



Merritt Island - Lt. Col. Joseph V. Cocchiarella (Ret), Merritt Island, Florida, 89 years old, passed peacefully in his sleep on May 1, 2020.



Joseph Cocchiarella was born April 24, 1931 in the Italian village of Fragneto l'Abate to Pasquale Serafino Cocchiarella and Carmella Saporito Cocchiarella, who were visiting family. Joseph's parents were American citizens and so, at birth, he became a citizen of both Italy and the United States and was named Giuseppe (Joseph) Virgilio Cocchiarella - however Joseph always happily went by just, "Joe."



Joe Cocchiarella was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Dr. Joanna F. Cocchiarella, his parents Carmella and Pasquale; his brother, Luigi Cocchiarella; his sisters, Lydia, Lucy, sisters-in-law Janet, Hilda, and Josephine and his brothers-in-law, Benito and Theodore. He is survived by his son, Joseph Allen Cocchiarella (Sherri) of Orlando, FL; daughter, Susan Marie Cocchiarella Siemer (Mark) of Satellite Beach, FL; and son, David Anthony Cocchiarella (Beth) of Winter Park, FL; four grandchildren, Robert Joseph Siemer, Mark David Siemer, Joseph Thomas Cocchiarella and Jack Donald Cocchiarella, step grandchildren; Garrett and Olivia, Nino Cocchiarella of Bloomington, Indiana; his brother-in-law, Wesley Felton (Jean) of Pleasanton, CA; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Joe and Joanna both graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1952. After graduation, Joe trained and subsequently received his commission as an Officer in the United States Air Force in January of 1954, while Joanna taught high school in Baltimore, Maryland until they were married in April of 1954. While Joe served his country, both at home and in military conflicts abroad, Joanna was a devoted wife maintaining their home as a mother of their three active children. Joe was proud that on active duty he flew such distinguished aircraft as the B-17 and B-52 Stratofortress, the F-100 jet supersonic fighter, and also the KC-97 and KC-135 mid-air refueling Stratotanker aircraft.



Joe and Joanna came to Brevard County when the USAF transferred Joe to Patrick Air Force Base in 1969, to support NASA and the space program as a command pilot of the C-135 ARIA tracking and communications aircraft. Joe rose to Chief of Aircraft Operations at PAFB.



Joe also obtained his Master's Degree from the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. Joe was a lifelong devout Christian and lay minister of God's word, as well as a member of the United Methodist Church of Satellite Beach, since 1969. After retirement from the USAF in 1980, Joe was a member of the Order of Daedalians and Quiet Birdmen organizations for aviators and continued to serve America's space program as a contractor for Boeing and PRC, and served as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem to protect vulnerable children caught up in legal proceedings.



All are welcome to attend Joe's Celebration of life June 23, 2021 at 4pm at Satellite Beach United Methodist Church. Flowers may be sent to Satellite Beach United Methodist Church, 450 Lee Avenue, Satellite Beach, Fl, 32937 or Joe would be honored by donations to the United Methodist Church of Satellite Beach Tree of Life.



Lt. Col. Joseph V. Cocchiarella will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery with full Military Honors.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store