Lt. Col. Russell E. Vreeland Jr. USAF (Ret.)



Lt. Col. Russell E. Vreeland Jr. USAF (Ret.) died of heart failure on July 1, 2020. He was 83 years old. He is survived by Mary, his wife of 62 years; a son, Russell III; two granddaughters, and two great-granddaughters.



He was born in St. Louis, Mo., raised in Oakville, Ontario Canada, and was a 1954 graduate of Admiral Farragut Academy. Lt. Col. Vreeland won a competitive Honor Military School appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. He participated in intra-mural boxing, and was 127 pound Brigade Champion his plebe year. Upon graduation, Russ was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force and married Mary Elizabeth Etchberger. He spent four years in aircraft maintenance, including three years in Japan with the 1503rd Air Transport Wing, MATS. Returning from Japan in 1962, he received a Master's Degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from MIT in 1964. He was assigned to the Ballistic Missile Re-entry Systems Program Office at Norton AFB, and then to Hq. Air Force Systems Command, prior to attending Armed Forces Staff College in 1972. Russ was recalled to aircraft maintenance duty at Udorn, RTAFB Thailand, as the 432nd Field Maintenance Supervisor, and then as the Field Maintenance Squadron Commander. After completion of his Southeast Asia tour, he was assigned to HQ. USAF in Development Planning. This assignment was followed by a second tour at Udorn RTAFB as Deputy Base Commander and subsequently as Base Closure Officer. In March 1976, after turning over vacated USAF facilities at Udorn to the Thai Government, Col. Vreeland was assigned to the 6555th Aerospace Test Group at Patrick AFB, FL. As Chief, Satellite Systems Division, he supervised the launch processing and checkout of DOD satellites for launch on Titan, Atlas and Delta boosters.



After retiring in 1979, Russ joined TRW at the Cape where he managed a group of engineers providing Space Shuttle systems security engineering support to the Air Force. In 1982 he was appointed Florida Operations Manager for TRW's Space and Technology Group, and directed on-site support for launch planning and processing of DOD and NASA satellites, including DSP, DSCS, FLTSATCOM, GRO, AXAF, TDRS, and others, until his retirement from TRW in 1999.



During his leisure time, Russ travelled extensively with Mary to various parts of the world; learned to speak Thai; played tennis, golf, and raised orchids. An avid diver and certified SCUBA instructor, he taught SCUBA diving for Kennedy Space Center's Barracudas dive club.



Lt. Col. Vreeland will be inurned in the Naval Academy Columbarium.









