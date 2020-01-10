|
|
Luanne Ogg
Satellite Beach - Luanne Ogg went peacefully home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 6, 2020 in Simsbury, Connecticut.
Mary "Luanne" Wade was born in Kansas, on January 13, 1933 to Leonard & Thelma Wade. She graduated from Baylor University with an Education degree and married Bill Ogg in 1954. Luanne taught school while Bill was in medical school. She was proud to raise their five children and support Bill's career as a family practice physician in private practice and the US Air Force.
Luanne is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Bill Ogg in Simsbury, CT, and her five children and six grandchildren: son Scott (Carol) and granddaughter Lauren of Atlanta, GA; son Stan (Terri) of Elizabethton, TN; daughter Sallie Pellon (Michael) and granddaughters Katie, Meredith & Brenna of Simsbury, CT; son Stuart (Trish) and grandsons Will & Alex of Burlingame, CA; and daughter Sheryl Roberts (Ken) of Singapore. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard & Thelma Wade and her brothers Floyd & Keith Wade.
Her kindness, bright smile, and loving encouragement will be missed. She was a fiercely loyal friend and prayed faithfully for her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and sports (especially her Baylor Bears).
Her family will gather in March to celebrate her life in Satellite Beach, where she and Bill made their home for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (Memorial ID 11892632).
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020