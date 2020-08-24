Luke Kaleb Nathaniel Donald



Luke Kaleb Nathaniel Donald born July 17, 1980 Concord, California died August 16, 2020 San Antonio, Texas. Luke was raised in Cocoa, Florida. He is survived by his mother Karen Abbott, Uncle Joseph Donald (Jeni), father Patrick Harris Tillou (Jean), brother, Patrick Allard Tillou, sister, Ann Shortes (Larry Shortes) nephew Oliver Shortes, niece Elise Shortes and his beloved dogs Callie and Peter.



Luke loved life, had a vibrant personality, a sunny disposition, and a huge smile that would melt your heart. He was 6'6", had beautiful blue eyes, and was loved by many. Luke built beautifully designed custom pools (about 200 of them), loved to fish, loved Johnny Cash, enjoyed the simplicity of life, and living on the edge.



"Life is the question and life is the answer, and God is the reason and love is the way" Johnny Cash. You will be dearly missed by many Luke.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store