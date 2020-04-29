|
Luke Range
Rockledge - Luke O. Range went to be with his heavenly father on April 24, 2020, after a long and brave fight with Alzheimer's disease. Luke was born Nov. 23, 1935 in Macon. GA. At a young age his family relocated to Detroit, MI where he calls home. After he graduated high school, he joined the marines. In 1963, Luke moved to Brevard County, FL to start a paint & drywall business. He also owned several other businesses, including night clubs, a ladies clothing store, and a chain of grocery stores. He later owned United Builders of Florida and Irene Development where he built numerous housing subdivisions in Central Florida. During the turbulent civil rights era, Luke worked tirelessly, standing up to the city officials who often tried to destroy his dream. Luke gave back to the community that he loved so much, where he was a highly respected leader and mentor. He has served in numerous capacities on several boards including United Builders, Inc., Central Brevard Recreation association (CBRA), Cocoa-Rockledge Civic League and a member of the NAACP. His awards are many and include Businessman of the Year, as well as an honorary doctorate from the United Theological Seminary. Luke later joined the Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Harris Range; his mother, Irene Range; and his brothers, Harold & William Range. He is survived by his sister, Rose VanLowe, his nephew, several nieces, cousins and a host of Godchildren. There will be a viewing on Friday, May 1st at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Cocoa from 5-7PM and a private service on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Luke's name to Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Cocoa. Buggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020