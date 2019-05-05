|
Luther G. Waters
Titusville - Luther Gary Waters, 76, of Titusville went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Born on October 3, 1942 to the late Luther and Dorothy Waters, Gary served our nation with great honor with the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1970. Gary was a member of 1st Baptist church of Mims and enjoyed softball, fishing, golf and playing pool. But most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Other than his parents Gary is preceded in death by his sister Cheryl Mugerditchian and brother Lee Waters. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 23 years, Susan; sister Susan (Donald) Cunningham; daughters Shelley (Mike) Boots and Valerie (Shaun) Mackey; sons Randall (Melissa) Waters and Jeremy Bressler; grandchildren Carlin and Owen Boots and Landon Mackey. Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1st Baptist Church in Mims at 10:30. Visitation will held from 10-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's honor to the Brevard County or to 1st Baptist Church of Mims. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 5, 2019