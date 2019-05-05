Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
1st Baptist Church
Mims, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
1st Baptist Church
Mims, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luther Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther G. Waters


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Luther G. Waters Obituary
Luther G. Waters

Titusville - Luther Gary Waters, 76, of Titusville went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Born on October 3, 1942 to the late Luther and Dorothy Waters, Gary served our nation with great honor with the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1970. Gary was a member of 1st Baptist church of Mims and enjoyed softball, fishing, golf and playing pool. But most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Other than his parents Gary is preceded in death by his sister Cheryl Mugerditchian and brother Lee Waters. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 23 years, Susan; sister Susan (Donald) Cunningham; daughters Shelley (Mike) Boots and Valerie (Shaun) Mackey; sons Randall (Melissa) Waters and Jeremy Bressler; grandchildren Carlin and Owen Boots and Landon Mackey. Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1st Baptist Church in Mims at 10:30. Visitation will held from 10-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's honor to the Brevard County or to 1st Baptist Church of Mims. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now