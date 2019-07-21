Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
1919 - 2019
Lyn Multop Obituary
Lyn Multop

Rockledge - Lyn Multop of Rockledge, passed away peacefully July 16, 2019 at the age of 100. Born in Trenton, NJ, she was a loving military wife, predeceased by her husband Lt. Col. Charles Multop (Ret) U.S. Army. As a military wife, Lyn lived many places in the United States, Germany and France. Lyn has been a Rockledge resident since 1965. Lyn was retired from the Brevard School Board, having worked at Cocoa and Rockledge High Schools. Lyn is survived by her two sons Arthur and David Multop, Grandchildren Adam Multop, Crystal Woodall, Jessica Twadell and Great granddaughter Taigan. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home, 1360 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, Florida 32953. In lieu of flowers a donation to a .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 21, 2019
