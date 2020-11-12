Lynn S. Barnette
Titusville - Lynn Stallings Barnette passed peacefully on the evening of November 5th 2020 surrounded by members of her loving family. Lynn was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 1st, 1951. She graduated from Ben L. Smith High School in 1969 and then graduated from Guilford Technical College with an Administrative Degree. Lynn then moved to Titusville, FL and began her career with NASA. She became the Executive Administrative Assistant to Center Director Robert L. Crippin at the John F. Kennedy Space Center and continued there until her retirement, and then returned on a contract basis with various contractors for a few years. Lynn called Titusville home the remainder of her life, where she raised her daughter Alexandria Barnette and her Grandsons. Lynn was very involved with her community where she volunteered with many wonderful and deserving groups. She loved to travel and spent time overseas whenever she could. She was a member of the Elks Lodge and worked tirelessly for many years helping them in many different capacities. After being a member of the Elks for several years, she was invited to join the Benevolent, Patriotic Order of DOES, an organization she loved and admired which is independent of the Elks but sharing the same interests and requirements. She quickly became an invaluable Secretary to the DOES for almost six years and was respected by all she met and worked with. Lynn was once a member of Covenant Life Fellowship Church in Port St. John, Florida and most recently attended Park Avenue Baptist Church in Titusville, Florida. She is survived by her daughter Alexandria Barnette and three grandsons, Robert Blake Barnette, Connor Samuel Bass and Hunter Stallings Barnette; her four sisters and one brother; Tracy Smith of Spring Island, SC, Bonnie Stallings of Greensboro, NC, Virginia Stallings of Virginia Beach, VA, Kelly Becknell of Charlotte, NC and John Stallings of Charlotte, NC, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Blake and Dorothy Stallings and her brother David Stallings. Her beloved dog and constant companion Minnie has been adopted by a close friend. A private family ceremony will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina at Westminster Gardens at a date to be determined. A Celebration of Life will be also be held on January 16th, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Elks Lodge, 3450 Kilmarnoch Lane, Titusville, FL 32780. In lieu of flowers a donation to Florida's Elks Children's Therapy Service, 24175 SE Highway 450, Umatilla, Florida 32784 will be appreciated.Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
