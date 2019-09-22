|
Lynn Snodgrass
Titusville - Lynn Alvin Snodgrass, 89, of Titusville, Fl passed away September 13, 2019. He was born in Elizabethton, TN, May 3, 1930 to James Wade and Lois Kathleen Snodgrass.
After finishing high school at EHS, Lynn graduated with a degree from the University of Tennessee. Lynn then entered the Marine Corps and held a rank of 1st Lieutenant upon being honorable discharged from active duty. On his return home, he met his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Ann Dietzen. After their marriage on December 1956, they settled in Brevard County which was their home for the duration of their married life, except for a period when Lynn earned a Contracting degree from the University of Florida. His favorite saying was when the Gators and Volunteers played "I'm never a loser". Lynn loved gardening and was a Master Gardener and very active in the community and His children's activities. He always had a contagious smile, a sparkle in his blue eyes, a generous heart, and was a friend to all.
Lynn is survived by His wife, Ann Snodgrass, His sons Joel Wade Snodgrass and wife Tami, Jason Laurence Snodgrass and wife Teresa. Grand children Tyler, Colby, Reily, Jessica and Elyza, also his brother's partner Norman Barnes. He is preceded in death by his parents and His loving brother Robert Leon Snodgrass.
If desired, the family requests donations to Hospice of St. Francis or Jess Parrish Medical Foundation.
A graveside will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:30 am at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Immediately following the graveside everyone is welcome for a gathering of family and friends at LaCita Country Club.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 22, 2019