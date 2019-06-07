Madelyn "Madge" England



Rockledge - Madge England, 93, 5 Hardee Circle North, Rockledge, passed away June 4, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1925 and raised in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. She attended Baylor University. She came to Cocoa in 1946 to join her husband John in the floral and gift business, Flower Dell Florist, the first florist shop in Cocoa. She continued in the business until her retirement in 1990. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Cocoa and served in the children's nursery. She enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and her grand and great grandchildren.



She is survived by daughters Ann (Ken) Law of Rockledge, Fl, Linda Kamus of Winter Springs and son Ed of Lafayette, La, three granddaughters Kelly (Jason) Belcher of Oviedo, Kara Kamus of Casselberry, and Tiffany England of Lafayette, La, two grandsons, JD and Levi Belcher of Christmas, Fl.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Beckman Williamson Funeral Home 5400 Village Drive Viera, Fl with officiating. Madge will be interred next to her husband John in Florida Memorial Gardens.



The family will graciously receive friends prior to the casual service. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary