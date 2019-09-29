|
Magdalena Giesela Kostrzewa Zemelka
Cape Canaveral - Magdalena Giesela Kostrzewa Zemelka, 98, of Cape Canaveral, FL, died August 29, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Magdalena was the beloved wife (72 years) of Stanley Zemelka, mother to Peter and Barbara (Venuto), grandmother to Charles Venuto (Jenny) Rochester, NY and Joseph Venuto Marquette, Michigan; great-grandmother to Charles Venuto, Rochester and sister to Mia Chwalek, Darmstadt, Germany; aunt to: Petra and Michael Chwalek, Darmstadt; George Zemelka, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Magdalena was from Katowice, Poland.
In 1951, Magdalena and Stanley immigrated to the USA. In 1959, after the birth of their children in Cleveland, OH, the family moved to Louisville, KY.
In May 1972, Magdalena earned a Bachelor of Arts--cum laude--Bellarmine College. Magdalena then went back to school and became a Medical Technologist. Magdalena retired from Norton's Hospital.
In 1989, Magdalena and Stanley moved to Cape Canaveral. Magdalena was always accomplished with whatever she pursued. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial and internment at the memorial garden followed by a reception is planned for October 26, 1 PM at Church of Our Saviours, Cocoa Beach, FL.
The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent support received from VITAS, Health First, the Mobile Physicians Group, and Cathy, Titusville.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 29, 2019