|
|
Manfred Fritz Joseph Stiller
Melbourne - Manfred Stiller passed away peacefully on August 9 after a long struggle with cancer. He was a beloved husband and family man. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, three children and one sister. He was born in Breslau, Germany in 1932 and survived WWII as a child. As a young man, he was determined to immigrate to the United States and solicited job opportunities to work as an engineer. In 1958 he found a position with a firm in Bay City Michigan and moved his young family to the US. He enjoyed German culture and soccer throughout his life. He brought his family back to Germany on many occasions so that they could visit their relatives. Contributions in his memory can be made to the of Melbourne or the William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida. You may sign Mr. Stiller's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 14, 2019