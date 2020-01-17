Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Our Saviour's Catholic Church
5301 N Atlantic Ave
Cocoa Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcelle Vivaldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcelle Vivaldi


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcelle Vivaldi Obituary
Marcelle Vivaldi

Merritt Island - Marcelle Vivaldi, 102, died peacefully Sunday, January 12th, 2020 at home in Merritt Island. She was born on October 31st, 1917, in Alexandria, Egypt, where she met and wed Marcel Vivaldi in 1952. The family lived in that country until 1968 when they immigrated to the US. She was predeceased by her beloved husband for 49 years, Marcel, and her two younger brothers, George Chamas of Orlando, and Emmanuel (Noly) Chamas of Cocoa Beach. She is survived by her son, Alex Vivaldi, her grandchildren, Eric Vivaldi and Jill Gonzalez, and her great grandchildren, Audrina Gonzalez, Colby Gonzalez, and Brooklynn Vivaldi, who successively were the love of her life. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, January 31st, at Our Saviour's Catholic Church, 5301 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
Download Now