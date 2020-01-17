|
Marcelle Vivaldi
Merritt Island - Marcelle Vivaldi, 102, died peacefully Sunday, January 12th, 2020 at home in Merritt Island. She was born on October 31st, 1917, in Alexandria, Egypt, where she met and wed Marcel Vivaldi in 1952. The family lived in that country until 1968 when they immigrated to the US. She was predeceased by her beloved husband for 49 years, Marcel, and her two younger brothers, George Chamas of Orlando, and Emmanuel (Noly) Chamas of Cocoa Beach. She is survived by her son, Alex Vivaldi, her grandchildren, Eric Vivaldi and Jill Gonzalez, and her great grandchildren, Audrina Gonzalez, Colby Gonzalez, and Brooklynn Vivaldi, who successively were the love of her life. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, January 31st, at Our Saviour's Catholic Church, 5301 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020