|
|
Marcia Louise Courbat
Melbourne - Marcia Louise Courbat, 96, of Melbourne, Fla. has gone to her home in Heaven. She passed peacefully on Monday February 3, 2020. She was living in Americus, Ga. with her daughter, Cynthia (Cindi) Courbat-Cox and daughter's husband William Henry Cox. Marcia was born on May 16, 1923 in Fulton, NY. She met her husband, Charles (Charlie) Courbat in high school. They were married on July 24, 1942. Marcia will be remembered for her kindness, a gentle spirit and her commitment to serving others. Her grandchildren called her "GiGi". She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Courbat-Cox and William Henry Cox of Americus, GA; a grandson Seam Michael David Sprouse of Sunrise, Fla and two granddaughters: Sandra Michelle Sprouse of Charlotte, N.C. and Christina Selesky White and her husband J.P. White of Cooper City, Fla. along with four great-granddaughters: Carizma Caylee White, Serenity Sarah White, Selah Love Sprouse and Eliana Grace Sprouse. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at His Place Ministries, 1824 South Harbor City Boulevard, Melbourne, Fla. 32901. Please do not wear all black. There will be snacks and a covered dish after the service. In lieu of flowers, a trust account has been set up at Sun Trust Bank for the great-grandchildren's higher education. Donations can also be sent to His Place Ministries.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020