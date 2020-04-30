Marcie Warner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcie Warner

Marcie Warner, 94 passed on April 28 peacefully in Athens, GA. She spent her last years in Georgia with her son John's family. She was one of the first Nurse Practitioners for the Air Force at Patrick where she had numerous close friends including Jane Perdue and Connie Kramer who stayed in constant touch. Accomplishments include valedictorian in high school in Moorhead, MN, where she was born, and numerous nursing awards. She raised five children in Satellite Beach, retired from Patrick Hospital with 30 years of memories. She is survived by four of her children, Jane, Sue, John, and Nancy, grandchildren Sean, Laurie, several great grandchildren, and even one great granddaughter. Her daughter Elizabeth passed prior. Arrangements are at J.C. Harwell Funeral Home




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel
2157 East St. S.E.
Covington, GA 30014
770-786-2524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved