Marcie Warner, 94 passed on April 28 peacefully in Athens, GA. She spent her last years in Georgia with her son John's family. She was one of the first Nurse Practitioners for the Air Force at Patrick where she had numerous close friends including Jane Perdue and Connie Kramer who stayed in constant touch. Accomplishments include valedictorian in high school in Moorhead, MN, where she was born, and numerous nursing awards. She raised five children in Satellite Beach, retired from Patrick Hospital with 30 years of memories. She is survived by four of her children, Jane, Sue, John, and Nancy, grandchildren Sean, Laurie, several great grandchildren, and even one great granddaughter. Her daughter Elizabeth passed prior. Arrangements are at J.C. Harwell Funeral Home









